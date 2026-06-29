Firefighter from Glendale among three killed while battling Knowles Fire near Colorado-Utah border

GRAND JUNCTION, CO — The United States Department of the Interior has identified three firefighters who were killed in a wildfire near the Colorado-Utah border over the weekend, including one firefighter from Arizona.

The firefighters were killed while battling the Knowles Fire as part of the Rifle Helitack crew, officials say.

One firefighter who was killed was identified as 27-year-old Nick Hutcherson, of Glendale, who was assigned to the U.S. Forest Service Kaibab National Forest.

Firefighters Emily Barker, 38, of Michigan, and Sydney Watson, 26, of Alabama, were also killed.

Two other firefighters were injured.

A procession was held for the firefighters on Sunday in the Grand Junction, Colorado, area.

Firefighters Procession

“A serious accident investigation team has been mobilized and is reviewing the circumstances surrounding the incident,” officials said Monday.

Ty ONeil/AP Photo/Ty ONeil A firefighting aircraft takes off from Grand Junction, Colorado, on June 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Ty ONeil)

Officials say the Snyder and Jones fires overtook the Knowles and Gore fires, all now being managed and reported as the Snyder Fire, estimated at over 28,000 acres.