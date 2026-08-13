Phillips 66 and Kinder Morgan greenlight $5B Texas-Arizona pipeline

Houston companies Phillips 66 and Kinder Morgan Inc. have reached a final investment decision for the $5 billion Western Gateway Pipeline that will move gasoline and other refined products from Texas to Arizona and California.

The joint venture will move forward with Phillips 66 owning 49.9%, Kinder Morgan owning 35.1%, and Dallas-based HF Sinclair Corp. (NYSE: DINO), which has refineries along the route of the future pipeline, owning 15%.

The Western Gateway Pipeline was unveiled in October 2025 with the goal of bringing refined products from the midcontinent to California for the first time.

Ultimately, the pipeline will connect Phillips 66’s Wood River, Ponca City and Borger refineries in Illinois, Oklahoma and Texas, respectively, to Kinder Morgan’s terminals in El Paso, Texas; Tucson and Phoenix; Colton, California; and Las Vegas.

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