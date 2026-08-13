Sprouts-anchored shopping center coming to Goodyear's Estrella community

A new shopping center that will be anchored by a Sprouts Farmers Market location is set to be built in Goodyear’s Estrella master-planned community, amid a spurt in fast-track retail projects around the West Valley.

The shopping center, which will be built out in multiple phases, is set to break ground in the first quarter of 2027.

Common Bond Development Group, the developer behind some major retail and hospitality projects in the Valley, including the Global Ambassador hotel in Phoenix and the Park at 83 in Peoria, is developing the center – known as Sprouts Farmers Market to the Estrella.

The shopping center is being built on Estrella Parkway at North Lake near the Yacht Club of Estrella and the Starpointe Residents’ Club.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.