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LIVE UPDATES: Scattered monsoon storms across the Valley

Monsoon storms dropped buckets of rain across the Valley on Wednesday evening.
Monsoon storms drop buckets of rain in the Valley on Wednesday evening
I-10 and Bullard Rain 8-12-26
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PHOENIX — Scattered monsoon storms are developing across the Valley this Wednesday afternoon.

Storms could bring heavy rains, high winds, and hail.

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FULL WEATHER SECTION

RAIN TOTALS

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Here are the latest updates on this weather event:

6:25 p.m.

A ground stop has been issued at Phoenix Sky Harbor because of the thunderstorms in the area.

It is currently in place until 7:15, with a medium chance of getting extended.

5:50 p.m.

5:30 p.m.

5:15 p.m.

4:35 p.m.

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