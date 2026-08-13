LIVE UPDATES: Scattered monsoon storms across the Valley

PHOENIX — Scattered monsoon storms are developing across the Valley this Wednesday afternoon.
Storms could bring heavy rains, high winds, and hail.
If you're seeing weather in your area, send photos and videos to share@abc15.com.
Here are the latest updates on this weather event:
6:25 p.m.
A ground stop has been issued at Phoenix Sky Harbor because of the thunderstorms in the area.
It is currently in place until 7:15, with a medium chance of getting extended.
5:50 p.m.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Scottsdale AZ and Paradise Valley AZ until 6:15 PM MST pic.twitter.com/pf6MH0qNbi— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 13, 2026
5:30 p.m.
⚠️ Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Maricopa County until 6PM⚠️— Jorge Torres (@JorgeTWeather) August 13, 2026
A strong storm is sitting almost stationary over Avondale/Estrella Mountain Park right now. 60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail possible. #azwx pic.twitter.com/ixICF98bWD
5:15 p.m.
A special weather statement has been issued for Avondale AZ, Goodyear AZ and Tolleson AZ until 5:45 PM MST pic.twitter.com/GOC4bid9al— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 13, 2026
4:35 p.m.
The monsoon be monsooning already in the high country.— Amber Sullins (@AmberSullins) August 12, 2026
Here in the Valley, a few isolated storms are possible before sunset then chances really ramp up tonight.
Flood Watches are in effect across much of central and northern Arizona. pic.twitter.com/uwQKTInldt
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