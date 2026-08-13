LIVE UPDATES: Scattered monsoon storms across the Valley

PHOENIX — Scattered monsoon storms are developing across the Valley this Wednesday afternoon.

Storms could bring heavy rains, high winds, and hail.

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Here are the latest updates on this weather event:

6:25 p.m.

A ground stop has been issued at Phoenix Sky Harbor because of the thunderstorms in the area.

It is currently in place until 7:15, with a medium chance of getting extended.

5:50 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Scottsdale AZ and Paradise Valley AZ until 6:15 PM MST pic.twitter.com/pf6MH0qNbi — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 13, 2026

5:30 p.m.

⚠️ Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Maricopa County until 6PM⚠️



A strong storm is sitting almost stationary over Avondale/Estrella Mountain Park right now. 60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail possible. #azwx pic.twitter.com/ixICF98bWD — Jorge Torres (@JorgeTWeather) August 13, 2026

5:15 p.m.

A special weather statement has been issued for Avondale AZ, Goodyear AZ and Tolleson AZ until 5:45 PM MST pic.twitter.com/GOC4bid9al — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 13, 2026

4:35 p.m.