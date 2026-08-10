RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain has fallen around the Valley? 8-9-26

PHOENIX — Powerful monsoon storms brought heavy rain, strong winds and hail to parts of the Valley on Sunday night.

How much rain has fallen in your area in the last 24 hours?

RADAR: Track storms around Arizona

Here is a look at how much measurable rain has fallen during this storm, according to the Maricopa County Flood Control District. Last updated: 8-9-26 at 11:00 p.m.

Avondale (Phoenix Raceway): 0.24"

Buckeye (I-10 and Miller Road): 1.54"

Buckeye (Verrado West): 0.59"

Glendale: 0.24"

Litchfield Park: 1.10"

Luke Air Force Base: 0.08"

New River: 0.04"

North Phoenix (Near North Mt. Park): 0.47"

West Phoenix (GCU Golf Course): 0.12"