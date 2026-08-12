Mesa man arrested after threatening group home staff, instructing son to get knife

MESA, AZ — A Mesa man is accused of threatening staff at a juvenile group home and instructing his son to get a knife and kill a staff member.

George Kermit Berckman, 39, was arrested on Aug. 10, 2026, after Mesa police responded to a group home near Country Club Drive and 6th Avenue. A staff member reported receiving threatening text messages from Berckman, the father of one of the juveniles living at the facility.

Court documents show the texts included racial and homophobic slurs and threatened retaliation against staff. According to the probable cause statement, one message stated Berckman was "coming for" a staff member who had previously called police on his son.

While officers were on scene, Berckman called the victim and then arrived at the group home. He initially denied sending the messages and asked to speak with a lawyer. Officers confirmed the phone number used to send the threatening texts matched the number that called during the investigation and was linked to Berckman through police resources.

During the investigation, Berckman asked officers whether he would be allowed to sleep in his car outside the group home and whether he could post the group home's address online. When told he could face harassment charges for doing so, he allegedly said he did not care about criminal charges and was focused on getting revenge against staff members.

As officers took Berckman into custody, he allegedly instructed his son to grab a knife and kill a staff member, using a racial slur. Court documents note an 11- or 12-year-old juvenile was nearby when Berckman continued making racially derogatory statements toward staff.

While being transported to jail, Berckman continued discussing returning to the group home and made additional threatening statements directed at staff members and their families, per the court records. At the jail, he allegedly told officers he was feeling "homicidal" and needed to be placed in a cell alone.

Officers requested Berckman be held on a high bond and prohibited from returning to the group home, and according to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, he is being held on a $100,000 bond.

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