Mesa police partner with FBI to target violent crime through new Safe Streets Task Force

MESA, AZ — Mesa police have partnered with the FBI to launch the Safe Streets Task Force, now one week into operation.

The task force concentrates efforts within Mesa Police's Gang Unit, targeting violent crime offenders. Mesa City Council members approved the partnership unanimously on July 20 after police administrators presented their case.

Mesa is one of the safest cities its size in the country, according to department crime statistics provided to ABC15. A department spokesperson said the partnership is designed to keep those numbers low, and that this involves Mesa Police officers being deputized to work on this federal-local collaboration. FBI agents will not be assigned to a squad or have offices within the city, according to Det. Jose Aguirre.

Mesa Police Commander Jason Reno said the agreement gives Mesa four patrol cars dedicated to violent crime enforcement. The FBI will reimburse the police department for overtime accrued while working those cases.

"We have a strong commitment to our community to keep them safe," Reno said.

Reno said the task force is not a response to a surge in crime.

"There's not a growing problem. We're just maintaining our focus on keeping our community safe. There are no real statistics jumping out saying we have to do this. This is just more of maintaining the success we've already had," Reno said.

The agreement has drawn criticism from community members. Members of the activist group LUCHA spoke out before the City Council, arguing the task force amounts to heavy-handed policing.

"If you believe that, Mesa PD is either lying about the statistics, incompetent, or a Trojan Horse for government overreach,” Samuel Wandler told the council.

"You both talked about how Mesa's economy is booming, and the crime rate is exceptionally low, and in the same breath, you turn around and cry wolf to validate a 27-year agreement, and now, the Safe Street Task Force. Make up your mind,” Rocio Patino said.

Reno said the task force does not mean a large group of federal agents will descend upon Mesa, and he emphasized the partnership is not related to immigration enforcement. Critics said they remain wary of what the task force could become.

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