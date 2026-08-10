Firm foundations laid at Mesa’s Eden Village as concrete foundations are poured

MESA, AZ — Firm foundations are now in place at Eden Village, the long‑awaited tiny‑home community in Mesa for people experiencing homelessness who have disabilities and meet program qualifications.

A crew from Sundt Construction poured 11 foundation slabs Thursday, giving the community of small homes some shape. Sundt donated the labor and equipment for the concrete work, company officials said.

The big machines started their work in May. Eden Village is fully donation‑driven, meaning no tax breaks or tax dollars are being used to support the project. Monthly rent for the village’s 21 residents will be $400 apiece.

Adam Snyder, a potential Eden Village resident who has lived on Mesa’s streets for four years, said the prospect of a stable place to live has given him hope.

“Just a place to lay my head, and have my cat with me there, and to work on bettering my life and relationship with my family,” Snyder said.

He described summers on the street as “brutally hot.”

“When you’re walking through those foundations out there, you get to feel that there’s going to be a lot of life and memories that will be formed here in this space,” said Chase Williams, a Sundt Construction spokesperson.

Sundt Construction is donating all of the labor and raw materials toward the concrete project. Rick McClellan, executive director of Eden Village of Arizona, said the work extends beyond concrete.

“It’s not just a concrete slab,” McClellan said. “What they’re doing is providing a future home for someone who’s never had a place to live, a place they can call home in a community where they can thrive.”

McClellan said on‑site medical care will be available and that possession of illegal drugs will result in eviction.

Blanford Homes is scheduled to begin framing the tiny homes at the end of August and is donating lumber and labor, McClellan said. Eden Village remains on track to open next February.

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