German semiconductor firm shutters Mesa plant, lays off workers

MESA, AZ — A German semiconductor firm is shuttering its manufacturing plant in Mesa and laying off 98 employees who work there.

The company, Infineon Technologies America Corp., filed a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification with the Arizona Department of Economic Security on August 3.

A company spokesperson confirmed the layoffs and said Infineon Technologies is winding down manufacturing and closing the facility – which is located at 550 West Juanita Avenue – by Sept. 30.

Workers handling production, quality and facility management will be impacted, according to the spokesperson.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.