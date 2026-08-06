German semiconductor firm shutters Mesa plant, lays off workers

MESA, AZ — A German semiconductor firm is shuttering its manufacturing plant in Mesa and laying off 98 employees who work there.
The company, Infineon Technologies America Corp., filed a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification with the Arizona Department of Economic Security on August 3.
A company spokesperson confirmed the layoffs and said Infineon Technologies is winding down manufacturing and closing the facility – which is located at 550 West Juanita Avenue – by Sept. 30.
Workers handling production, quality and facility management will be impacted, according to the spokesperson.
Read more of this story from the Business Journal.
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