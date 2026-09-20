Arizona gas prices fuel frustrations as drivers cut spending to afford fill-ups

PHOENIX — Arizona drivers are canceling subscriptions, skipping full tanks and hunting for the cheapest gas stations as fuel prices climb to record highs across the state.

The Arizona average for a gallon of unleaded is $4.66, according to AAA. A week ago, the average price in Arizona was $4.57. A month ago, it was $4.46. A year ago, it was $3.59.

Danny, who was fueling up at a Circle K near Sky Harbor on Sunday, said prices just under $5 a gallon have forced him to make cuts elsewhere in his budget.

"It just feels wrong, because I know gas should not be this high."

"Literally cut subscriptions, cut out my Netflix and HBO Max to offset the price for filling up a tank of gas," Danny said.

Andrea, fueling up at a QT, said she no longer fills her tank all the way.

"It's frustrating to have gas prices this high, didn't trump say gas prices were supposed to go down?" Andrea said.

In late February, fuel prices started to surge after the conflict with Iran started. Volatility in the Strait of Hormuz disrupted key refinery infrastructure, pushing up crude oil prices. Places like Costco have since raised prices on motor oil and started strict purchase limits because of global crude prices.

"The synthetic oil is jumping up 150%," said Marc, a mechanic.

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Joel, filling up his Jeep, said his strategy is simple.

"Basically just shop around and find the cheapest spot," Joel said.

Diesel prices are also hitting record levels, with consequences for consumers beyond the pump. Everything transported by diesel truck carries the cost of higher fuel prices. Patrick De Haan of GasBuddy posted Sunday that some places around the country are starting to see diesel over $7 a gallon. In Arizona, AAA measures the price of diesel at $6.44 — the highest recorded average price in the state.

Martha said she also stopped filling up all the way and described the experience of pulling up to the pump.

"Anxiety, because I don't know how much it's going to be," Martha said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.