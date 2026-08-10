Police investigating deadly crash near Stapley Drive and Broadway Road in Mesa

MESA, AZ — Police are investigating a deadly crash in Mesa on Sunday night.

Mesa police say the crash happened along Stapley Drive near Broadway Road.

Police have confirmed the crash is deadly, but it's not clear how many people have died in the crash.

It's also not clear if anyone else was hurt.

Stapley Drive is expected to be closed in the area for an extended period of time.

This is a developing story. Stick with ABC15 and ABC15.com for the latest updates.