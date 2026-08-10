Arizona Lottery worker accused of groping gas station employee, court records show

PHOENIX — A man who services lottery machines at Phoenix-area gas stations is facing three counts of sexual abuse after he allegedly groped a female gas station employee multiple times while she was alone in the store.

David Reeves, 52, of Peoria, was arrested Aug. 6 at his home and booked into jail on three counts of sexual abuse, each a Class 5 felony, according to court records.

The alleged incident happened July 29 at a gas station near 43rd Avenue and Northern in Phoenix. The victim was the only employee in the store, and there were no customers present when Reeves allegedly entered to service the lottery machines.

Court records say Reeves has been assigned to service the lottery machines at that location for several years and visited approximately once a month. According to court records, Reeves works for the Arizona Lottery Commission as a territory manager.

The victim told police she was photographing a damaged lottery machine to send to her supervisor when Reeves allegedly walked past her and touched her breast. She said she was unsure at first whether the contact was accidental, according to court records.

A short time later, while she was again on her phone, court records say Reeves allegedly walked past her a second time and grabbed her left breast. The victim allegedly yelled at him to stop and backed away. According to court records, Reeves allegedly followed her and attempted to grab her breast a third time before she was able to stop him.

Court records say Reeves allegedly told the victim, "You didn't have a problem with it the first time."

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Surveillance footage from inside the store allegedly corroborated the victim's account, according to court records. The footage allegedly showed Reeves touching the victim's breast as he walked past her, then grabbing her left breast while she looked down at her phone. According to court records, the video also allegedly showed the victim appearing to scream, move away from Reeves and cover her body, while Reeves allegedly reached out again as she moved away. The victim is allegedly seen shaking her head "no" during a conversation with Reeves and staying away from him for the remainder of his time in the store before he left, court records say.

Reeves was taken into custody Aug. 6. Court records say that after being read his Miranda rights, Reeves confirmed he was employed as an Arizona Lottery territory manager. When shown still photographs from the surveillance video and asked why he allegedly touched the victim's breast, Reeves requested an attorney, according to court records.

At an initial court hearing, Reeves' attorney, David Campbell of DM Cantor, argued the contact was accidental and incidental to Reeves' work duties.

"Based on Mr. Reeves's recollection, he is adamantly denying any of the alleged conduct happening in this case being intentional or knowingly," Campbell said. "If there was any contact, which he does not recall specifically, it would have been accidental or incidental to his work functions."

Prosecutor Brooke Gaunt argued the statement Reeves allegedly made to the victim undermined that defense.

"I certainly think that that statement gives the inference that it was done intentionally or knowingly rather than by an accident as Mr. Reeves is claiming," Gaunt said.

The judge found probable cause on all three counts and set a $25,000 secured appearance bond.

Reeves has no prior criminal history, according to court records.