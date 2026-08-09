Police investigating deadly single-car crash in Tempe Sunday afternoon

TEMPE, AZ — Police are investigating a deadly single-car crash that shut down a Tempe intersection for part of Sunday afternoon.

Tempe police say the crash occurred near McClintock Drive and Baseline Road.

The driver, only identified at this point as a man, was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police believe the man suffered a medical incident that led to the crash.

Speed and impairment are not believed to be factors at this point.

The roadway was shut down but has since reopened.

Tempe police continue to investigate the crash.