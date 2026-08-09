Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
38  WX Alerts
Traffic

Actions

Police investigating deadly single-car crash in Tempe Sunday afternoon

The crash happened along McClintock Drive near Baseline Road
You can watch the latest headlines and weather from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix any time on-air, online, and on the ABC15 mobile and streaming apps.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
Tempe Police
Posted
and last updated

TEMPE, AZ — Police are investigating a deadly single-car crash that shut down a Tempe intersection for part of Sunday afternoon.

Tempe police say the crash occurred near McClintock Drive and Baseline Road.

The driver, only identified at this point as a man, was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police believe the man suffered a medical incident that led to the crash.

Speed and impairment are not believed to be factors at this point.

The roadway was shut down but has since reopened.

Tempe police continue to investigate the crash.

Want more news in your community? Add ABC15 as a preferred source on Google below:

Null

Latest from ABC15:

 

Report a typo