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Peoria man dies after being hit by a train in Flagstaff

Police believe 21-year-old Jason Cataldo was lying on the tracks when he was hit
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FLAGSTAFF, AZ — A Peoria man has died after he was hit by a train near downtown Flagstaff early Sunday morning.

Flagstaff police say around 2:15 a.m., they were called to the intersection of San Francisco St and the railroad tracks for a report of a pedestrian who had been struck by a train.

When officers arrived, they found 21-year-old Jason Cataldo of Peoria had been hit by a train.

Cataldo was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses reportedly told police that the 21-year-old was lying on the tracks before he was hit.

The train involved was traveling eastbound on the northernmost set of tracks at that intersection.

Flagstaff police continue to investigate the crash.

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