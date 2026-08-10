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LIVE UPDATES: Monsoon storms moving through the Valley Sunday night

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Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
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PHOENIX — Monsoon storms are moving into the Valley from the mountains to our east, bringing heavy rain, high winds, and lightning.

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Here are the latest updates on this weather event:

10:05 p.m.

9:40 p.m.

More than 40,500 Valley utility customers have lost power because of the monsoon storms moving through.

About 27,400 SRP customers are in the dark tonight.

Roughly 13,100 APS customers are without electricity.

Check out the SRP outage map by clicking here, and the APS outage map here.

9:10 p.m.

9:05 p.m.

More than 31,000 Valley utility customers have lost power because of the monsoon storms moving through.

About 24,700 SRP customers are in the dark tonight.

Roughly 6,600 APS customers are without electricity.

Check out the SRP outage map by clicking here, and the APS outage map here.

8:50 p.m.

At least 12,000 SRP customers are without power this evening as storms move through the Valley. Many of these outages are just south and west of the old MetroCenter mall.

Check out the SRP outage map by clicking here, and the APS outage map here.

8:40 p.m.

8:35 p.m.

8:15 p.m.

8:00 p.m.

7:20 p.m.

6:00 p.m.

5:40 p.m.

5:20 p.m.

5:00 p.m.

4:40 p.m.

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