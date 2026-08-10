LIVE UPDATES: Monsoon storms moving through the Valley Sunday night

PHOENIX — Monsoon storms are moving into the Valley from the mountains to our east, bringing heavy rain, high winds, and lightning.

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Here are the latest updates on this weather event:

10:05 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for Buckeye AZ, Arlington AZ and Wintersburg AZ until 10:30 PM MST. This storm will contain wind gusts to 70 MPH! pic.twitter.com/y5taFevVZv — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 10, 2026

9:40 p.m.

More than 40,500 Valley utility customers have lost power because of the monsoon storms moving through.

About 27,400 SRP customers are in the dark tonight.

Roughly 13,100 APS customers are without electricity.

Check out the SRP outage map by clicking here, and the APS outage map here.

9:10 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Avondale AZ, Goodyear AZ and Buckeye AZ until 9:45 PM MST pic.twitter.com/iNoHZ6GciT — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 10, 2026

9:05 p.m.

More than 31,000 Valley utility customers have lost power because of the monsoon storms moving through.

About 24,700 SRP customers are in the dark tonight.

Roughly 6,600 APS customers are without electricity.

Check out the SRP outage map by clicking here, and the APS outage map here.

8:50 p.m.

At least 12,000 SRP customers are without power this evening as storms move through the Valley. Many of these outages are just south and west of the old MetroCenter mall.

Check out the SRP outage map by clicking here, and the APS outage map here.

8:40 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Phoenix AZ, Glendale AZ and Peoria AZ until 9:15 PM MST pic.twitter.com/v9OEPyDli1 — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 10, 2026

8:35 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for Glendale AZ, Peoria AZ and Paradise Valley AZ until 8:45 PM MST pic.twitter.com/74vJl3TsEw — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 10, 2026

8:15 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Glendale AZ, Peoria AZ and Paradise Valley AZ until 8:45 PM MST pic.twitter.com/ZkmCpCM0np — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 10, 2026

8:00 p.m.

Be advised! A large wall of dust is pushing west and north out of storms along and just south of I-8 in Pinal and southern Maricopa County. A Dust Storm Warning has been issued for the area. Dust may eventually make its way into the Phoenix area as well in about 1 hour. #azwx https://t.co/9Lpz7f8Nzo — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 10, 2026

7:20 p.m.

7:20 PM Radar Update: Scattered strong to severe storms continue across southern AZ and northeast of Phoenix. There are also a couple severe storms near Quartzsite and Dateland. Strong to severe wind gusts and thick blowing dust remain the primary hazards. #azwx pic.twitter.com/OOLVB2H23z — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 10, 2026

6:00 p.m.

Aviso de Tormenta Severa incluye Florence AZ hasta las 6:30 PM MST pic.twitter.com/h4WX0gxSL4 — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 10, 2026

5:40 p.m.

5:40 PM Radar: Storms moving out of Gila County into portions of Pinal County have a strong outflow boundary moving out ahead of them. Wind gusts up to 30-40 mph and at least some light blowing dust is anticipated. #azwx pic.twitter.com/QBk4jxwYrN — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 10, 2026

5:20 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for Top-of-the-World AZ until 5:15 PM MST pic.twitter.com/94XPsMryYh — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 10, 2026

5:00 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for Top-of-the-World AZ until 5:15 PM MST pic.twitter.com/94XPsMryYh — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 10, 2026

4:40 p.m.