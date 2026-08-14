POLL: Arizona voters support more housing density

PHOENIX — The Center for the Future of Arizona asked Arizona voters how they would address challenging problems around housing and water.

Arizona voters broadly support building more housing to address the affordability crisis, but a large majority also wants new development limited in areas without a guaranteed long-term water supply — a restriction that is already state law.

Two-thirds of Arizona voters say they support higher-density housing options, including duplexes, townhomes, casitas, and smaller homes on smaller lots. But that same majority wants local communities to retain control over those decisions, even if it means less housing gets built overall.

Water emerges as the sharpest constraint in voter attitudes. Eight in 10 voters say new housing should be limited in areas without a guaranteed long-term water supply.

That position already reflects existing Arizona law. Developers are required to demonstrate a 100-year assured water supply before breaking ground on new construction.

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