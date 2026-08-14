Filling a library desert: Phoenix Public Library plans to fill Estrella Village gap

PHOENIX — A planned library in southwest Phoenix is aimed at filling a need for services in a growing area.

As part of a larger, bond-funded community civic space and park in Estrella Village, Phoenix Public Library plans to build a library along West Lower Buckeye Road between 91st and 99th avenues.

Although a construction timeline hasn’t been released yet, the library system says they will be moving forward with asking the public for input on a name and conducting community meetings to get design feedback and ideas.

Meeting dates and name feedback forms will soon roll out on their website.

"Not everybody's able to venture 10, 15 miles out of their surrounding their area to get access to a library,” Lee Franklin, with Phoenix Public Library, said. “It’s access to information and resources that help individuals and families and households achieve the life that they want.”

For the past three years, the library’s Bookmobile has made regular stops in the Estrella Village area and at nearby schools to fill the need.

The Bookmobile serves as a fully equipped and handicap-accessible library on wheels, providing more than just books, but community information, culture passes, additional resources and more.

Families living near the proposed site said they’re excited to see a full building in their part of town.

"It's going to be awesome," Yesenia Ramirez said. "It’s going to open more opportunities for more job opportunities, more opportunities for kids, their development. So I'm excited."