AZ employees, business partners say ex-NFL player owes them money

PHOENIX — Court records show a former NFL player, living in the Phoenix area, owes more than $8 million to former business partners and unpaid employees.

Cameron Colvin calls himself a businessman, real estate developer and philanthropist. The ABC15 investigators found nine civil court judgments against him across several states.

The civil court cases involving Colvin and/or his Scottsdale-based company CamCo Commercial show allegations of breach of contracts, fraud, deceit, unjust enrichment and breach of covenant of good faith and fair dealing.

In a lawsuit out of Nevada, the complaint alleges that Colvin told a woman that CamCo was, “a very successful corporation with over ten years in business and that it manages over $15,000,000,000.00 worth of assets, between its holding domestically and internationally.”

It goes on to say that in 2019, the woman would earn a $70,000 return on her $26,100.00 investment. However, court documents say that Colvin never returned her money or provided her with the promised $70,000 return on investment.

A judge out of Clark County ruled in 2022 that “their promises of a $70,000 investment gain were fraudulent.”

Along with the civil court cases, former employees say they are also owed money by Colvin.

Tyler Johnson, a recent college graduate, worked for Colvin at another one his companies, Rise Above Enterprises. Johnson’s offer letter said he would be a digital media specialist.

“The way that he portrays himself - very trusting, charitable - seems like a person who would be able to give you what he promises,” said Johnson.

Johnson said Colvin owes him at least $5,000 in unpaid wages.

"It hurt a lot while still working for him, still waiting on paychecks, to see him posting about going on a private jet to Las Vegas, and driving all these nice cars, and going to meetings with all these very wealthy people to start these major projects,” Johnson said.

Johnson isn’t the only one who had issues with being paid.

Matthew Pearson left his 20-year law enforcement career to work for Colvin’s company, CamCo Commercial, based out of Scottsdale.

“When you meet this Mr. Colvin, he will swoon you,” said Pearson.

Pearson was hired as director of security in 2021 to protect Colvin and their office. However, after four months Pearson said he quit when his paychecks stopped coming on time.

He questioned how as a former investigator this could happen to him, “You’re embarrassed.”

Pearson said he was eventually paid all the money owed by Colvin.

Colvin has received publicity after he pledged he would donate $200 million to Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona. A press release from Goodwill in 2020 said that the first installment of $10 million would go to Goodwill and follow in increments for the next 20 years.

A spokesperson for Goodwill said in an email to ABC15, “Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona did not receive any money from Cameron Colvin.”

The largest judgment against Colvin is out of Maricopa County for a deal to build Akimel 7. ABC15 and other outlets covered the announcement of the project in 2019.

It was described as a multi-billion dollar “sports and new media entertainment destination” on the Salt River Indian Community not far from Tempe Town Lake.

“From a movie production studio to a huge resort, there were even discussions of a large stadium large enough to host World Cup games,” said Geoffrey Kercsmar with Kerscmar Collins & O’Hara PLLC.

Kercsmar sued Colvin on behalf of the Solanna Group for several allegations including common law fraud, fraud in the inducement, negligent misrepresentation and promissory estoppel.

In 2021, a judge awarded a monetary judgment against Colvin in the amount of $7,357,000 plus interest.

The judge signed court documents that say, “the Developer Sublease B-528-SG Parcel A.15.84 dated November 26, 2019 between the Solanna Group, LLC and CamCo Akimel 7, LLC was obtained by fraud.”

Kercsmar said not a dime of the judgment has been paid to the Solanna Group, and he said Colvin has not appeared for a deposition. The judge issued a civil arrest warrant for him last July.

In another lawsuit out of Maricopa County, court documents show that a woman loaned $59,861.02 to Colvin but was not paid back.

A judgment issued in the case said that “Defendant Cameron Colvin failed to plead, respond, answer, or otherwise defend against Plaintiff’s Complaint.”

Internal business documents leaked to ABC15 from someone inside Colvin’s organization show 17 companies he claims to have, including CamCo Crypto, CamCo Coalition, CamCo Aviation, CamCo the Agency, CamCo Restaurants, and others.

It also lists the types of investments CamCo claims to have including investments in the aerospace industry, sports teams, venues, restaurants, and the financial sector.

The document goes on to show that the raise goal for the company is between $25 million and $50 million.

Colvin played football for the University of Oregon. He touts how he became an NFL player with the San Francisco 49ers.

ABC15 found that he signed as an undrafted free agent, but he never played a down during the regular season.

ABC15 Investigator Nicole Grigg went to look for Colvin at a business address listed in Scottsdale. A notice on the door indicated there was over $270,000 in unpaid rent.

Through his representatives, Colvin agreed to a sit-down interview this week but cancelled the day before.

In a text message to ABC15, his PR representative said that “Colvin is a good and honorable person with the best of intentions.”

As for Pearson, he wanted to share his story.

“My hope is to bring awareness,” Pearson said, “and to bring awareness to the business world, if you get a proposition from this company, run the other way.”

Multiple sources tell ABC15 that Colvin is currently onboarding new employees, and he sent a letter warning that a news article would come out about him, and if those employees are contacted to pass the request to their PR representative.

