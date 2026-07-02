Gilbert farm helps hundreds of kids build confidence, responsibility, and a sense of belonging

GILBERT, AZ — Spencer Martin, 17, says his life was headed in the wrong direction. After struggling with his mental health and falling in with the wrong crowd, he found something different at a Gilbert farm.

"I was in a pretty rough spot, and I just needed something to do," Spencer said.

At Toscano Farms in Gilbert, the lessons learned reach far beyond the barn.

"This farm… It's taught me responsibility that I never had… because I don't want to go back to the spot that I was at," Spencer said.

Spencer isn't the only one finding more than horses here. Around 200 kids have come through Toscano Farms this summer. For some, it's confidence.

"It changed me because it helped me become more responsible… and more confident," Gabby Brown said.

For others, it becomes something they can't wait to share.

"Come try it… because it's the best thing I've ever done," Sagelynn Henderson said.

And for some, it's the courage to try something new.

"Don't be afraid to try new things," Chloe Camacho said.

Owner Jena Toscano says that's why she created this place — so every kid has somewhere they feel they belong.

"I wanted to provide a space where everybody could come, and everybody could feel like they were wanted and listened to… not just a number," Toscano said.

For Spencer, that sense of belonging may have made all the difference.

"Just get out of the rhythm of doing bad… just try to change one step at a time, and I think you'll see the benefits," Spencer said.