Gilbert leaders consider short-term rental licensing fee hike

GILBERT, AZ — Gilbert leaders are considering raising the licensing and renewal fee for short-term rentals from $100 to $250.

Town officials say the proposed increase would help cover the cost of operating the program and would align Gilbert's licensing fee with several neighboring communities. The Town Council has approved a notice of intent to increase the fee, with a public hearing and final vote scheduled for Sept. 1.

Ashley Namor, Business Compliance Project Manager for the town of Gilbert, said the goal of the fee increase is not to generate revenue. She about it at the Town Council Meeting on June 23rd.

"The goal is never to create revenue. It's just to ensure that the fees cover the cost of the program."

For nearly two years, Ryan Nees has rented out the Gilbert home he grew up in, using it as a way to earn extra income while welcoming visitors to town.

"It's great. I love it. It's an awesome way to make some extra income. It's just a side gig that I do right now."

Nees said he understands why the town wants to recover its costs but believes the increase should happen more gradually.

"I understand raising fees and trying to get their money, but I think they could do a little more gradual increase."

He also said he hopes people don't judge all short-term rental owners based on the actions of a few bad actors.

"AIRBNB’s aren't as bad as some people say. If you do them legally, get the right licenses, don't have parties… it's a great way to bring people to the town, bring business in."

If the proposal is approved, Nees said higher operating costs could eventually be reflected in what guests pay.

"If costs and stuff rise, then we have to raise our prices as well."

More information on the Town’s Short-Term Rental Ordinance can be found here.