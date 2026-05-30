Gilbert police target reckless e-bike riders in Power Ranch with arrests, citations and tows

GILBERT, AZ — Gilbert Police conducted a targeted enforcement operation focused on unsafe and disruptive e-bike and electric motorcycle activity in the Power Ranch community near Power and Queen Creek roads following multiple complaints from residents.

Police say it made 10 stops, issued seven citations, towed 11 bikes and made six arrests, including two parents. Police say it’s recommending charges including reckless driving and permitting an unlicensed minor to operate a vehicle.

During one encounter, according to police, a 14-year-old rider tried to escape and resist an officer, resulting in what police describe as a "use of force." No injuries were reported.

Resident Daphne Patrick said the behavior prompted concern among neighbors.

"A lot of them doing wheelies. Grouping and not paying attention to the street signs and the laws of the road."

Resident Amy Galley said neighbors aren't opposed to e-bikes but want riders to follow the rules.

"You want kids to have as much fun as possible but also be safe and respectful for others around."

The enforcement operation comes as Gilbert leaders consider new ordinance rules aimed specifically at e-bikes and similar devices. Town leaders hope to bring the ordinance forward for a formal adoption on June 9.

Gilbert Police say their ongoing mission is to address unsafe e-bike and e-motorcycle use, criminal damage, and disorderly conduct, issues that are especially prevalent during summer break. The department said that these behaviors will not be tolerated.