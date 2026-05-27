Gilbert's first-ever advocacy center will help survivors of violence navigate trauma and recovery

GILBERT, AZ — Victims of violence often face barriers to getting help, and Gilbert leaders say a new center aims to change that. The new Gilbert Advocacy Center will allow survivors to access interviews, exams, advocates and support services without having to leave Gilbert for help. Gilbert leaders say phase one will open this fall.

Trinity Donovan, the center's director, said a centralized location is key to removing barriers that stop victims from seeking help.

"So often that's a big barrier for people in our community that without a centralized location, they don't know where to turn,” Donovan said.

Right now, some victims have to travel to other East Valley cities to get certain services, something advocates say can cause people to stop seeking help altogether. Gilbert's current victim services team says it handled more than 800 victims last year with just 3 advocates and interns.

Melanie Holyfield, a Gilbert Police victim advocate, said the stakes are high for the people they serve.

"We're servicing people on their worst day,” Holyfield added.

Advocates say the new center will create a safe space outside of a traditional police setting, something they believe could help more people come forward.

"It's so imperative that people feel safe in a space," Holyfield said.

The center will also partner with a nonprofit foundation to provide survivors with clothes, hotel stays, food and other emergency items through a campaign called "The First 72: Healing Starts Here.”

Kathy Tilque, president of the Gilbert Advocacy Center Foundation, said she is a survivor herself and knows firsthand how hard it can be for victims of violence to ask for help.

"There's a stigma toward being embarrassed, being shamed, afraid that they would hurt the reputation of their family," Tilque said.

She said meeting basic needs is critical in those early moments.

"If your basic needs aren't met, you're paralyzed."

Town leaders say the bigger goal is simple: making sure victims know they don't have to navigate trauma and the justice system alone. They will be able to walk into the center directly or be connected through police and community partners.