Gilbert Town Council approves controversial Target in split vote

A Scottsdale developer overcame a key hurdle in its quest to develop a Target on a 16-acre parcel of land in southern Gilbert, despite pushback from residents.

Gilbert Town Council narrowly voted 4-3 on May 19 to approve the rezoning that would allow for a 128,660-square-foot Target at the southeast corner of Higley and Ocotillo roads. The nearest Target is about five miles away at 3931 S. Gilbert Road.

The applicant, attorney Reese Anderson of Pew & Lake PLC, represented the project in dealings with the city. The land is owned by GB Investments Inc., affiliated with David Basha of Bashas' grocery fame, while SimonCRE is the developer. It has been vacant for over 23 years.

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