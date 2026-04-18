Gilbert residents fight proposed Target store over traffic and noise concerns ahead of rezoning vote

GILBERT — A plan to build a potential new Target on land that has sat vacant for more than 20 years is sparking a heated debate among Gilbert residents.

The proposed development near Higley and Ocotillo roads requires rezoning to allow for a big-box store. While the developer promises jobs and millions in potential tax revenue, neighbors living steps away from the site are pushing back against the project.

"I'm actually moving about 10 minutes away. Why? So, I don't have to look at a target from my front door," Lisa Florest said.

Residents said the property has long been zoned for a smaller shopping center, and they expected development that would better serve the surrounding community.

"We're just kind of waiting for a nice grocery store or something like AJ's, Trader Joe's, you know, maybe a coffee shop or something," Andy Hernandez said.

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Neighbors point to concerns over traffic, noise, potential crime, and what they say is a shift away from Gilbert’s small-town feel.

"I definitely don't want to look at a big box store like that or deal with the potential crime or traffic that it's going to bring," Florest said.

"It doesn’t fit our neighborhood… it serves no purpose for our neighborhood," John Gherkin said.

An attorney representing the developer said the project aligns with existing retail uses and would bring long-term benefits to the area. The developer also claims a traffic study shows the Target could generate less traffic than other uses already permitted on the site.

"We're almost built out. We're almost built out in Gilbert, so what is the hurry?" Gherkin said.

"I think patience is a virtue here. I think we let the park, you know, build out a little bit more, ocotillo build out, and let's bring a nice friendly family, community here," Hernandez said.

Town leaders say the next meeting for the proposed development is set for May 19.