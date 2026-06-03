Two people hurt after shooting at Desert Sky Mall in west Phoenix on Tuesday night

PHOENIX — Two people are hurt after a shooting Tuesday night at Desert Sky Mall in west Phoenix.

Phoenix police were called to the mall just before 8:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Officers found two people had been shot. Both were taken to the hospital, one with serious injuries and the other with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say multiple people were detained as they cleared the mall. None of those people, however, are believed to be the shooter.

No information on a suspect has been released at this point.

The shooting remains under investigation.

If you have any information related to this shooting, you are asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or report a tip anonymously by clicking here.