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Two people hurt after shooting at Desert Sky Mall in west Phoenix on Tuesday night

Police say multiple people were detained while clearing the mall, but none of them are believed to be the shooter
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Desert Sky Mall Shooting Air15 6-2-26
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PHOENIX — Two people are hurt after a shooting Tuesday night at Desert Sky Mall in west Phoenix.

Phoenix police were called to the mall just before 8:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Officers found two people had been shot. Both were taken to the hospital, one with serious injuries and the other with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say multiple people were detained as they cleared the mall. None of those people, however, are believed to be the shooter.

No information on a suspect has been released at this point.

The shooting remains under investigation.

If you have any information related to this shooting, you are asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or report a tip anonymously by clicking here.

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