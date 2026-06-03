Gilbert Fire and Rescue orders full building evacuation, leaving business owners scrambling for space

GILBERT, AZ — Gilbert Fire and Rescue ordered a full evacuation of a commercial building near Gilbert and Guadalupe roads after determining the property posed an immediate safety risk, leaving business owners searching for answers and new locations.

Gilbert officials say the building will remain closed until the property owner completes repairs and verifies the property meets safety standards. The town says its economic development team is available to help business owners navigate their immediate needs.

The property owner said the situation will be resolved very soon.

For the businesses forced out, the uncertainty is immediate.

"We've had to cancel clients for the week, and I'm hoping the landlord does the right thing and gets things repaired," Jodi Hall, Salon Styles owner, said.

Hall says the closure impacts not only her business, but the stylists who depend on it for income.

"It's been a little overwhelming, and you know, I'm not sure what we're going to do. We're going to have to find a new space, and we're having to do that now," Hall said.

Lindsey Schoenfelder, a Gilbert health insurance broker, also had her office in the building.

"Just frustration, disappointment. I spent a lot of money getting this office up and ready to be able to see my clients and all of my time and effort, and just the finances are gone now," Schoenfelder said.

Tenants are now trying to find new locations and determine how they'll continue serving customers.

"We'll get through. We're a good team, and we'll get through," Hall said.