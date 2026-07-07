Tempe nonprofit donates $61,000 to keep heat relief center open amid extreme temperatures

TEMPE, AZ — The Tempe Community Action Agency has donated more than $61,000 to help the city continue operating a heat relief center at The Church of The Epiphany.

While the work is done with homeless prevention in mind, TCAA CEO Phillip Scharf says they've seen low-income families and seniors use hydration and cooling centers during the day to avoid running their AC and save money.

With extreme heat throughout this week, cool shelter at no cost to residents is more crucial than ever.

Watch in the player above to find out where you can cool off in the extreme heat.