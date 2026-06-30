Man arrested for allegedly secretly watching victims inside their homes in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ — Tempe police are looking for possible additional victims after a man was arrested for allegedly secretly watching or recording women inside their homes.

On Sunday, officers arrested 51-year-old Michael Dibenedetto for burglary and voyeurism following an investigation.

The investigation began on June 18 when a Tempe resident reported that she saw a man outside her bathroom window while she was showering. The victim provided home surveillance video showing a suspect arriving in a blue-gray Rivian SUV, walking through an alley, climbing over a fence to enter her backyard, and leaving shortly afterward.

Tempe PD

Police say additional surveillance captured the same SUV in the area on two other occasions.

Authorities were able to link the SUV to Dibenedetto. Investigators also used court-authorized records and additional evidence that placed him the area during the reported incidents.

Detectives then began surveillance on Dibenedetoo.

On the evening of June 28, detectives observed him enter the backyard of another home near Parkway Boulevard, where he removed his pants and engaged in lewd conduct, police say.

Investigators determined he was looking into a room occupied by a second female victim who was undressing.

Officers then took Dibenedetto into custody. He was booked into the Tempe City Jail on two counts of burglary and two counts of voyeurism.

"Being watched or recorded without your knowledge is a profound invasion of privacy," said Tempe Police Chief Ken McCoy. "We're proud of the coordinated work by our detectives and CAST members that quickly led to this arrest, and we encourage anyone with similar experiences or information related to this case to contact investigators."

The Tempe Police Department encourages residents to remain vigilant by securing doors and windows, using motion-activated lighting, and promptly reporting any suspicious activity.

The investigation remains active as detectives work to determine whether there may be additional victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tempe Police Department at 480-350-8311. Those wishing to remain anonymous may also provide information through Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish speakers.