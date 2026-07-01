WATCH: Free trees shade homes through SRP program

TEMPE, AZ — Salt River Project, in partnership with the Valley nonprofit Trees Matter, is hosting virtual shade tree workshops—giving free trees to SRP customers upon completion of the course.

For residents impacted by October 2025's devastating microburst, the program offers a simple way to replace shade lost after the storm destroyed hundreds of trees.

Zander Adams, your Tempe reporter, speaks with Tempe residents who are already seeing the benefits of participating in the program. WATCH in the video player above.