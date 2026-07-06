Fiery crash on Loop 202 in Tempe under investigation

TEMPE, AZ — The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a fiery crash on the Loop 202 in Tempe on Sunday evening.

Around 5:30 p.m., DPS officials say they were called to the freeway just west of McClintock Drive for an "unknown injury collision."

The Arizona Department of Transportation confirmed that at least one vehicle had caught fire. The westbound lanes of the freeway have been closed because of the crash.

UPDATE: Loop 202 westbound is now CLOSED at Loop 101 due to the vehicle fire.



Expect delays. There is no estimated time to reopen.



For real-time traffic info, check https://t.co/l4s0AFGOpz and the AZ511 app:

📱 Apple: https://t.co/YMcnUEeWQs

📱 Android: https://t.co/9oINS4ymQP pic.twitter.com/3KGjwtnqyX — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) July 6, 2026

The smoke was also impacting eastbound Loop 202 traffic.

It's not yet clear if anyone was hurt in the crash and how severe the injuries are.

How long the traffic restrictions in the area will last is not yet known.