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Fiery crash on Loop 202 in Tempe under investigation

It's not yet clear how many people were hurt in the crash
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Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
L202 and McClintock crash 7-5-26
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TEMPE, AZ — The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a fiery crash on the Loop 202 in Tempe on Sunday evening.

Around 5:30 p.m., DPS officials say they were called to the freeway just west of McClintock Drive for an "unknown injury collision."

The Arizona Department of Transportation confirmed that at least one vehicle had caught fire. The westbound lanes of the freeway have been closed because of the crash.

The smoke was also impacting eastbound Loop 202 traffic.

It's not yet clear if anyone was hurt in the crash and how severe the injuries are.

How long the traffic restrictions in the area will last is not yet known.

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