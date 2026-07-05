WATCH: Valley retirees meet every month to spread kindness through crafts

PHOENIX — For this group of Valley retirees, retirement isn't about slowing down — it's about speeding up acts of kindness.

The HonorHealth Crafters meet every month to create handmade gifts for patients throughout the hospital system. From newborn beanies and baby blankets to teddy bears and sensory tools for dementia patients, every item is made with one goal in mind: helping someone feel cared for during a difficult moment.

Many of the volunteers were once patients themselves or had family members treated by HonorHealth. Now they're paying that kindness forward one stitch at a time.

ABC15 got a chance to see the remarkable operation behind these handcrafted gifts and learn why hospital staff say their impact extends far beyond what's inside the package. Watch the full story in the video player above.

If you'd like to volunteer, click here, or call 480-583-0819.