GO evacuation ordered as crews battle Sunnvale Fire near Dudleyville

A GO evacuation has been issued for some residents as firefighters work to contain the Sunnvale Fire near Dudleyville on Sunday.

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office said residents in the area of North Horseshoe Drive are under a GO evacuation order and should leave immediately.

The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management said around noon the fire was estimated at about 5 acres. It is burning in the river bottom through grass, brush and salt cedar.

Firefighters have a full suppression response underway. Crews on scene include a Department of Forestry task force, a dozer, a Type 2 hand crew and local fire departments with engines and water tenders. Air support, including an air attack plane, single-engine air tankers and a helicopter, has also been requested.

North Dudleyville Road is closed while crews work in the area. Officials said State Route 77 remains open.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area as firefighting operations continue.