PD: 'Multiple people' injured after shooting in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ — Glendale police say multiple people are injured after a shooting at the Westgate Entertainment District on Saturday night.

It happened just after 9 p.m. near 91st Avenue and Glendale Avenue.

According to police, multiple people have been shot and a suspect has not been located at this time.

The condition of the victims is not known, although officials say they do not believe the injuries to be life-threatening.

Officials tell ABC15 that at least two people involved are known to each other.

It is unclear what led to the shooting.

Stay with ABC15 for the latest.