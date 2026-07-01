Glendale touts public safety, growth, modernization in 2026-2027 budget

GLENDALE, AZ — Wednesday marks the start of the new fiscal year, with the city of Glendale kicking off a “resident-focused budget” to improve services and experiences around the community.

City officials say the 2026-2027 fiscal year has a budget of $1.41 billion, which is a decrease from the prior year.

Officials say the plan prioritizes public safety, modernization, workforce, and growth within the city.

See the full budget breakdown, which was unanimously approved, here.

Some of the highlights of the budget include:

Law enforcement:



8 new officers to serve downtown, based out of the Main Police Station

Continued development of a crime lab to expedite evidence processing

Fire department:



Funding increase to $400,000 for occupational cancer screening program

Relocation of Fire Station 154 and a new fire station near the Glendale Regional Airport

Transportation:



Reconstructing 75th Avenue from Glendale Avenue to just south of Northern Avenue, and between Deer Valley and Beardsley roads

Adding a right-turn lane at the intersection of 59th and Northern avenues to allow drivers heading south on 59th Avenue to turn right onto Northern

Installing a second left-turn lane for drivers heading west on Greenway Road to turn left onto 67th Avenue, and making traffic signal improvements at that intersection

Providing about 40 more streetlights around the city in areas that need more lighting

Installing bus pull-outs on eastbound Glendale Avenue, just east of 59th Avenue in front of the new City Hall, and on Union Hills Drive just west of 55th Avenue near the Foothills Recreation and Aquatics Center (FRAC)

Community services:

