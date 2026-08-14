WATCH: Deer Valley High School family proves some school traditions last far longer than a single school year

GLENDALE, AZ — As students return to class, one Deer Valley High School family is proving that some school traditions last far longer than a single school year.

The Fellens family has spent decades shaping the lives of students on the Glendale campus, and this fall marks a milestone three generations in the making.

John Fellens has taught at Deer Valley High School for more than 30 years. He also graduated from the school, as did his daughter, Emme. Now, Emme is returning to the halls she once walked as a student, beginning her first year as a teacher at Deer Valley High School alongside her father.

The story stretches back even further. Emme's grandparents, Debbie and the late Larry Eubanks, also dedicated decades of service to Deer Valley High School.

Larry became a legendary figure in the school's athletic program through his baseball coaching career. Following his passing in 2024, the school honored his impact by naming its baseball field after him.

ABC15 met the family whose roots run deep at Deer Valley High School, heard what it means for a daughter to begin teaching alongside her father, and explored how one family's commitment to education has influenced generations of students. Watch the full story in the video player above.