Advocates, police discuss dangers of protective order violations after Glendale standoff

PHOENIX — An hours-long standoff and shooting involving police in Glendale Wednesday all started with a call, after the suspect, who died, violated an order of protection. Police and domestic violence advocates say restraining orders are frequently disregarded, but there are steps that those they are supposed to protect can to keep themselves safe.

Jeffrey Peters, 59, is dead after police say he exchanged fire with officers and SWAT for up to two hours Wednesday. That man’s daughter called 911 to report he was violating an active order of protection.

"The victim reported that she did see the suspect, her father, inside the home via surveillance footage,” Sgt. Justin Ramsay, Glendale Police PIO, said at the scene Wednesday.

Sgt. Ramsay tells ABC15 in this case the victim did everything right.

"She immediately called police, did not initiate contact, and met with officers away from the house. That is exactly what I would say one should do in that situation,” Sgt. Ramsay said in an email.

However, he says that Glendale Police frequently respond to protective order violations.

Domestic violence advocates warn these situations can be extremely dangerous.

“You should treat it as an emergency. You should absolutely call the police,” Tanner Swanson, A New Leaf Marketing Director, said.

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Advocates say it is so dangerous because someone who violates an order of protection isn’t just disrespecting the victim, but also blatantly disregarding a court order and showing they are prepared to take risks.

“Choosing to violate that should already be a red flag, and the victim of said incident should have their resources ready, their safety plan,” Johanely Moran, Chicanos de la Causa de Colores Legal Advocate, said.

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell explains violating a protective order is a class 1 misdemeanor, the most serious type of misdemeanor offense in Arizona punishable by up to six months in jail, and one that can escalate to a felony.

"From a police perspective, having an order of protection allows the police to really intervene before something more serious happens,” County Attorney Mitchell said. "The other thing that it does is it allows prosecutors to point out that this is a risk factor.”

She says victims should document and report any violation, which could be a call, text, or a perpetrator showing up at someone’s workplace or their child’s school.

“It is a piece of paper, and so it's only part of the puzzle… in terms of making sure you're safe, because a lot of people do disregard those orders of protection,” County Attorney Mitchell said.

Advocates emphasize the importance of a safety plan.

“Knowing who to call is very important, having a good relationship with your neighbors, always having your phone charged,” Moran said. "Having exterior cameras is a good idea. Some people have pets that are very alert to the surroundings. Just getting to know your area: Where is the local police station? Do I have a family advocacy resource center nearby? And if so, how do I reach out to them for help?"

These advocates say their domestic violence shelters at Chicanos de la Causa and A New Leaf are open, and it’s important to know who it’s time to go.

"If you don't feel safe going home at night. If you don't feel safe putting your kids to bed. If you don't feel safe leaving your pet at home alone,” Swanson said. "Those are all very clear warning signs that you should seek additional shelter."