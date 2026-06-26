Glendale eyes downtown redevelopment as new city manager brings proven track record

GLENDALE, AZ — Glendale just built out a brand-new $100 million downtown city hall complex. Its new city manager is hoping to get a redeveloped historic shopping and dining district to match.

Glendale is probably best known for State Farm Stadium and its Westgate Entertainment District, but a bit further east along Grand and 59th Avenues lies its original townsite and downtown, dating back to the late 1800s.

Many of the historic properties scattered around the area along Glendale Avenue sit vacant and aging.

Patrick Banger, Glendale’s new city manager who stepped into the role earlier this year, previously worked in the East Valley as Gilbert’s town manager, where he led the revitalization of that city’s downtown.

He is aiming to do the same now in Glendale

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