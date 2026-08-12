Scottsdale mayor’s speeding ticket dismissed after process servers couldn’t reach her

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Scottsdale Mayor Lisa Borowsky was photographed by a speed enforcement camera allegedly going 18 miles over the speed limit last October, but court records say the ticket was dismissed after process servers were unable to reach her.

The camera captured Borowsky at 3:06 p.m. on October 14 allegedly going 58 mph in a 40-mph zone near Scottsdale and Thomas roads.

Scottsdale police said she never responded to a mailed citation. A process server then visited her home three times between December 30, 2025 and January 21, 2026 but was unable to make contact with anyone at the house.

The citation and $344 fine were dismissed in February, according to court records.

When asked why the process server did not contact the mayor through Scottsdale City Hall, Scottsdale Police said in a statement that “in the vast majority of cases the process servers do not attempt service at the offender’s place of employment. When we have a repeat offender, our officers will handle the citation service, and we will visit the offender’s workplace. That is a very rare occurrence.”

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Scottsdale police said they processed the citation as they would for any other citizen and in accordance with Arizona law.

David Enevoldsen, a Scottsdale attorney with Traffic Law Guys who is not involved in the mayor’s case, said this kind of outcome is not unusual.

“It does happen quite a bit,” he said.

He said a process server is not just a formality. Under the U.S. Constitution, he said defendants have the right to receive official notice of a legal complaint filed against them.

He explained that some cities take additional steps called “alternative service” when people don’t respond to process servers. This can include going to a judge and getting permission to send the summons by mail, send it by certified mail, tape it to the door of the person’s home and then tape it to their garage door.

The Scottsdale Police Department told ABC15 that alternative service methods were not used in this case.

The mayor told ABC15 that she had no knowledge of the traffic citation until she was recently contacted by the media about it. When asked whether she would pay the fine , she declined comment.