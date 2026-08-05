WATCH: Scottsdale mayor: ‘We’re not running out of water. We're running out of cheap water’

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Scottsdale’s mayor says the city isn’t running out of water, but it is running out of cheap water.

Mayor Lisa Borowsky sat down with ABC15 Arizona to discuss where the city is headed as it prepares to reduce its reliance on the Colorado River.

Scottsdale currently gets 70% of its water from the Colorado River.

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She says the city has been working to diversify its water sources. Recently, the Scottsdale City Council voted to pay $8.5 million to secure water credits in a water basin 60 miles outside Phoenix.

The city now has to determine how to treat that water and get it to Scottsdale.

The actions come as the feds prepare to cut Colorado River water allocations because of severe drought.

ABC15 Scottsdale reporter Anne Ryman has the full story in the video player above.