WATCH: Scottsdale to spend $8.5M on water credits 60 miles west of Phoenix

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Scottsdale is spending millions to find new sources of water as cuts to the Colorado River loom.

The city council on Tuesday unanimously voted to spend $8.5 million to buy water credits in the Harquahala basin, a designated water storage area about 60 miles west of Phoenix.

The credits would add about a six-month supply by allowing Scottsdale to pump groundwater in the future.

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The biggest issue remains how to get water from the basin to cities. Two options are on the table: Using the Central Arizona Project Canal, or building a new pipeline across 60 miles — though the latter would be expensive.

There’s no timeline for when the pumping would start. The city would first need to build infrastructure to treat the water and find a way to transport the water to Scottsdale.

ABC15 Scottsdale reporter Anne Ryman has the full story in the video player above.