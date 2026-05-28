WATCH: Gilbert eighth grader earns professional racing license on his 14th birthday

GILBERT, AZ — A Gilbert eighth grader earned his International Motor Sports Association professional racing license on his 14th birthday, a milestone that now allows him to compete in professional races before even starting high school.

Jensen Mechelke, a student at ASU Prep Digital, is preparing for professional race weekends at tracks across the country while most kids his age are focused on homework and high school.

Jensen's path to professional racing started early.

At 3 years old, he was playing racing games on an Xbox. By age 10, he was competing in national kart competitions.

Now, he balances schoolwork with training sessions, simulator practice, and travel to races in Georgia, Florida, and California.

Watch in the player above as he prepares for Virginia International Raceway in August and his debut with the IMSA MX-5 Cup Series.