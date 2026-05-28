Six years, still no answers in murder of Nick Cordova

GILBERT, AZ — There are still no arrests in a murder case where a Valley father of two was shot and killed while on a call with his family.

Wednesday marked six years since that shooting, but this year felt heavier for Nick Cordova's family.

Nick was shot and killed while at his Gilbert air conditioning company. At the time, the only other person at the business was Nick's partner.

Weeks after the shooting, police released video of a suspect in the case. Still, all these years later, the Cordova family waits for answers.

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Nick's wife, Alysha, sat down with ABC15 as she continues to push for justice. At times, she's felt like she's been left to investigate the case on her own.

"My kids still, even though they were so young, they remember," said Alysha. "And they are traumatized. And they also are like, why aren't these men in jail?"

ABC15 has pored through the police report released in the case.

Gilbert police posted a lengthy Facebook post on Wednesday. The agency said they could not answer our follow-up questions due to the "active nature of this investigation".

There's a $20,000 Silent Witness reward in the case.