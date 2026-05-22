San Carlos Apache Tribe places 4 employees on leave amid funeral fund investigation

The San Carlos Apache Tribal Council placed four employees on administrative leave last week pending an investigation, according to a tribal record reviewed by ABC15.

The investigation involves the alleged misuse or possible embezzlement of the tribal funeral fund, according to several sources close to the tribal council. The funeral fund is used to support tribal members and their families for burial costs. Multiple sources tell the ABC15 Investigators that the tribal secretary and three members of her staff are the people under investigation.

Tribal leaders recently questioned the spending of $470,000 in funeral funds over the last six months, sources told ABC15. However, there are concerns the financial issues could go back years.

ABC15 reached out to the San Carlos Apache Tribe's chairman, attorney general, and media spokesperson. None has responded to requests to comment. The FBI had no comment when asked if the agency was involved in the investigation. ABC15 has also reached out to the Bureau of Indian Affairs but has not heard back.

The San Carlos Apache Tribe has about 13,000 members, and its reservation covers parts of Gila, Graham, and Pinal counties in eastern Arizona.