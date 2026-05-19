Woman indicted for giving cosmetic injections without a license

PHOENIX — A woman who was allegedly providing cosmetic injections without a license has now been indicted on three charges.

ABC15 first reported on Sayde Holladay, who goes by "_SlimSlays_" or "SlimSlays_LLC," just after her arrest at the end of April.

ABC15's Investigator Ashley Holden was there in the courtroom on Tuesday morning when she was indicted. Holladay is charged with three felonies: fraudulent schemes and artifices, unlawful practice of medicine and sale or transfer of prescription-only drugs.

She pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The 29-year-old was taken into custody during an undercover operation by the state Attorney General's Office.

During the operation, an officer paid for 50 ML of Botox and watched as Holladay prepared the needle for injection.

Court records say Holladay was working at a building near the former Metrocenter Mall in Phoenix.

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes sat down with ABC15 following the arrest to talk about the issue of unlicensed injectors operating in the state.

ABC15 is committed to finding the answers you need and holding those accountable. Submit your news tip to Investigators@abc15.com

Holladay's website shows she was offering cosmetic injections like Botox, lip fillers, liquid rhinoplasty, and even BBL's.

The ABC15 Investigators immediately started hearing from past clients with concerns. Some chose to share their experience anonymously.

"It would have caused me if I let them sit to go have surgery done on my face," said one former client who received lip fillers from Holladay. "It was so severe. There was occlusion of my lip. There was bruising. The blood was not flowing. I was just going down a slippery slope."

That client ultimately had to seek additional care following the filler.

At her initial appearance in April, Holladay was ultimately released on her own recognizance.

If you worked with Holladay or were a former client, you can reach out to our team of investigators by emailing investigators@abc15.com.