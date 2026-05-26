WATCH: How to protect yourself from fake doctors and medical imposters

PHOENIX — ABC15 has spent years exposing people working in various fields as "impostors". It was even the title of Chief Investigator Dave Biscobing's series back in 2019.

Throughout the series, our team went undercover to catch some of those people in the act. Viewers also heard from victims and followed along as the "impostors" cases were prosecuted.

Recently, the Arizona Medical Board put Sayde Holladay on its "impostor" list.

This month, the 29-year-old was indicted for allegedly providing cosmetic injections without a license.

Holladay was arrested during an undercover operation involving the Arizona Attorney General's Office.

ABC15 is committed to finding the answers you need and holding those accountable. Submit your news tip to Investigators@abc15.com

ABC15 heard from dozens of people who said they are alleged victims of Holladay. Some said they had to seek medical treatment, didn't have the desired results, or had other concerning issues following their "service".

A few have also told ABC15 they are now worried about what was injected in their body.

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes sat down with ABC15 following Holladay's arrest to talk about the issue of unlicensed injectors operating in the state.

Holladay isn't the only person ABC15 has covered who is accused of providing injections without the proper license or supervision.

At the end of 2025, Alexandria Blair Baggett pleaded not guilty to multiple felony charges. Those included conspiracy, fraud, and the unlawful practice of medicine.

Court records say in November, an undercover agent with the Arizona Attorney General’s Office visited Levy Aesthetics near Scottsdale Road and Shea Boulevard.

RELATED: Arizona Medical Board's impostor list

During the visit, prosecutors allege Baggett offered the agent Botox and a prescription weight-loss drug.

Prosecutors allege she was working at the medical clinic without a licensed Arizona doctor providing oversight.

As we track both these cases in court, ABC15 has continued to receive tips about Holladay and others.

RELATED: File a complaint with the Attorney General's Office

The AG's office has provided a contact, James Cope, for people with tips or information. There is also a website where consumers can file a complaint if they believe they are a victim.

The ABC15 Investigators have also come together to have an in-depth conversation about "impostors" and how consumers can protect themselves. Watch in the video player above.