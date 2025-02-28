Gilbert PD announce new reward in murder of Nick Cordova

GILBERT, AZ — A new reward has been announced as Gilbert police search for the person who shot and killed Nicholas Cordova. A police report obtained by ABC15 says the 40-year-old father of two was at his air conditioning business and on Facetime with his kids when the shooting happened in May 2020.

“I'm on FaceTime with my husband and someone came in and started like beating him,” said Nick's wife Alysha Cordova in a 911 call obtained by ABC15. “And I think they had a gun.”

The police report for Nick’s case is hundreds of pages long and said the only other person at the office when the police arrived was Cordova's business partner. The report said the partner, who ABC15 is not naming, told police on scene that "two guys" had come into their building and ultimately ran from the scene. Police noted that there appeared to have been a struggle in part of the office.

Police took time to canvas the area and show neighboring businesses the picture of a red F-150 truck they believed was driven by the suspects.

Just weeks after, Gilbert Police released surveillance video and a picture of one of the suspects. Nearly five years later, there have still been no arrests in the case.

"I think was there something I didn’t know?" said Alysha. "And I’ve said this in interviews, I knew why husband and he wasn’t involved in any criminal activities. And there’s no one that would have wanted him dead."

ABC15 reached out to Nick's business partner on Thursday to ask if he wanted to speak with us. He told our team he cooperated with police and described that night as a "horrible situation". He didn't agree to an interview but said he wanted the people responsible to be caught.

Nick’s partner also said the situation could have been a robbery.

Evidence gathered from the scene was detailed in the police report and included envelopes with cash, various phones, and even a potato.

Nick's family and Silent Witness are offering a $20,000 reward for information in the case. Police stressed that any information, no matter how small, should be brought to their attention.

"He was the best husband and father, the ultimately family man," said his wife, Alysha.

She described Nick as the glue to her family, which they are now having to live without.

"There's no amount of time that’s going to make us whole again," said Alysha.

Gilbert Police was at Thursday’s press conference, but Alysha expressed frustration with the department.

“It's hard knowing there are leads and things that we’ve been told and nothing happening," said Alysha. "I do feel like Nick’s case has been brushed under the rug."

ABC15 reached out to Gilbert Police with questions, but they wouldn't answer them. We were told they are limited on what can be released.

"We recognize it has been a long and painful five years for Nick Cordova’s family as we have steadily combed through every lead, looking for answers. The Gilbert Police Department is committed to solving this case and bringing the involved individuals to justice."