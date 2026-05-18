Community steps in to make mini wrestling ring for scammed Mesa grandmother

MESA, AZ — Lisa Boshears wanted to be the best grandma ever.

"I'm going to make a ring for them. I'll be the best grandma ever!" Boshears said.

Her grandkids — 4-year-old Christan and 2-year-old Austin — love wrestling. They jump from high places and call out their moves.

"They just jump from high places, they'll go, 'I got the smack down for ya, I got the smack down for ya!'" Boshears said.

A few months ago, Boshears emailed ABC15, saying a contractor she hired to build her grandkids a mini, padded wrestling ring in her backyard took hundreds of dollars in materials and then ghosted her.

"No hard feelings, but don't take it out on them. My grandkids did nothing to you," Boshears said.

After that story aired, two people stepped up to help.

Mariana Van Meter of Chandler saw the story and offered high-density wrestling mats her kids used growing up.

"A woman trying to do great by her family, and the wrestling resonated because we have wrestling in our family," Van Meter said.

Those mats became the first piece of the project for contractor Cesar Ontiveros of Lake Pleasant, who had a vision. His son Israel is a big wrestling fan, but Ontiveros is a bigger fan of righting a wrong.

Ontiveros, the owner of a water restoration company, called Water Fighters, bought the remaining materials for a real, mini wrestling ring and installed it in Boshears' backyard — complete with spring-loaded ropes, padding underneath, vinyl covering, and even a logo — all for free. Driving a diesel, dual-axel truck, Ontiveros said he put a collective 40 hours into the mini ring 'just to see the kids' reaction.'

"Make sure I take care of the kids, I don't like seeing the contractors take care of no one, I like to step into those situations and make sure our industry is covered with good contractors," Ontiveros said.

At first, Christan and Austin seemed a little overwhelmed by the surprise. But after the first body slam off the ropes, the match ended with arms locked — and a hug.

"This is probably the best feeling I've ever had. I'm about to see my grandkids, and their faces light up," Boshears said.

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How to protect yourself from contractor scams

According to U.S. News & World Report, 1 in 10 Americans will be scammed by a contractor. The Let ABC15 Know team and the Better Business Bureau offer the following tips to protect yourself. Before you sign anything:

Read before you sign: Always read a contract thoroughly before signing. If it's on an electronic device, ask for a printed copy to review first.

Get it in writing: Ensure all promises and terms are included in the written contract, as verbal agreements are often unenforceable. Don't let a salesperson leave until you have a copy of the signed contract in your email.

Use credit cards: Pay with a credit card instead of cash, debit, or Zelle. Credit cards offer better consumer protection and the ability to dispute charges if something goes wrong.

Demand receipts: Never pay without getting an itemized receipt that clearly states what the payment is for, the total amount owed, and the payment schedule.

Monitor your accounts: Check your bank and credit card statements at least weekly to catch any unauthorized or recurring charges you didn't agree to, especially after signing up for services like gyms or memberships.

Know your rights: Be aware of consumer protection laws, such as three-day rescission periods for canceling contracts and lemon law protections for faulty products. Act within these timelines to protect your rights.

Researching and hiring professionals

Verify licenses: Before hiring a contractor, ensure they are registered and licensed. Check their status with the Arizona Registrar of Contractors and business records on the Arizona Corporation Commission website. An unregistered contractor is a major red flag.

Find out who regulates the business: If it's a contractor, you can contact the Registrar of Contractors. The BBB is a good resource for all businesses, and the Federal Trade Commission is another potential source to check a company's record before hiring.

Check reviews and reputation: Research the company thoroughly on sites like the Better Business Bureau, Yelp, Google, and Nextdoor. For specialized services, consult trade groups like the Arizona Solar Energy Industries Association.

Get multiple quotes: For any large project or purchase, obtain several estimates from different companies to compare costs and services.

Due diligence for movers: When hiring a moving company, check their reviews on Google, Yelp, and the BBB, and verify them with the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Identifying and avoiding scams

Be wary of unsolicited offers: If a salesperson comes to your door with an urgent, must-sign-now deal for something you haven't been considering, it's best to say no and close the door.

Ignore unrecognized calls: Do not answer calls from numbers you don't recognize. Let them go to voicemail. Answering confirms your number is active, which can lead to more spam calls.

Protect your information: Never give your bank account or Social Security number to strangers. Be suspicious of unsolicited calls claiming to be from Medicare or tax authorities, as they do not communicate via phone, text, or email.

Recognize payment scams: If someone asks you to pay for something with a gift card, it is a scam. Similarly, be wary of anyone instructing you to withdraw money and deposit it into a Bitcoin ATM for safekeeping.

Deny remote access: Never allow a stranger to have remote access to your computer.

General consumer advice

Stay calm and patient: When a problem arises, approach the business calmly and kindly. You are more likely to reach a fair solution by working with them constructively.

Check your receipts: Before leaving a store, always check your itemized receipt to ensure the pricing is accurate and all discounts have been applied correctly.

Understand insurance changes: When adjusting your home insurance, understand exactly what coverage you are losing. A lower premium often means a reduction in protection, such as changing from replacement value to actual value minus depreciation.

Document everything: Take notes on who you talked to, their phone numbers, and any other contact information. Use your phone to take before and after pictures of any project. This creates a clear record of the work and helps ensure alignment with the contractor. Hold onto all paperwork, including receipts, warranties, and contracts, and keep them in a safe place.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.