Phoenix firefighters work multiple night rescues on Camelback Mountain

PHOENIX — Phoenix firefighters worked two nighttime mountain rescues on Camelback Mountain on Sunday night.

Fire officials say they were called to the mountain around 8:30 p.m. for the first rescue on the Cholla side.

While there, they received a second call for a rescue on the Echo Canyon side of the mountain.

In the Cholla rescue, they say a hiker got lost near the top of the mountain.

Rescue crews located the man with the help of the Phoenix police helicopter and they walked him off the mountain safely.

In the Echo Canyon rescue, they say there are two hikers who reportedly have minor injuries.

Fire officials say those hikers made their way down the mountain to a house on their own and did not need any further help.

No injuries are being reported after the rescues.