Valley couple finally receives wedding video nearly a year after paying thousands for it

Taylor and Logan Harper got married in January 2025 with a clear vision of how they wanted their wedding day preserved on video. Nearly a year later, they finally got to see it.

The couple hired Phlix Photography to film their wedding, paying thousands of dollars. In exchange, videographer Ronnie Cozzolino agreed to film, edit, and provide all raw footage of their wedding. He promised to deliver the images within three months after the wedding day.

That deadline came and went with no video and no communication. "I sent a text to our group chat and said, 'hey, is there an update on this? Because we have not heard anything. No peep. No text. No communication,'" Taylor and Logan said.

The Let ABC15 Know team first shared the Harpers' story in October. At that time, the couple had been waiting nine months with nothing to show for their payment.

"It still stands we've received nothing; we've paid in full; it's been 9 months since our wedding at this point," Taylor and Logan said.

Cozzolino declined an on-camera interview and did not return phone calls. Text messages asking for the video continued week after week until one day, he sent it.

When the Harpers were called with the news, Taylor's reaction was immediate.

"Shut up!" Taylor said.

The couple was invited to the ABC15 studios to watch the footage together for the first time. The video brought back a flood of memories — the laughs, the family moments, and even a painful loss.

"That's my aunt, she's the one that had the rings, but my uncle passed about two weeks ago," Taylor said through tears.

There were lighter moments, too. Taylor described a personal touch she added to the ceremony in place of a traditional flower girl.

"So this is my grandpa. His name is Russ, and this is my sister's boyfriend; his name is Russ too, so instead of giving a flower girl, I said I'm going to do my beer boys," Taylor said.

The Harpers said they are often asked how they feel about what happened with Cozzolino. Their answer is straightforward — they chose him for a reason.

"To watch our wedding video in 10 years or 20 years, or our kids want to watch our wedding video I had a very exact vision of what I wanted it to look like, and his work was amazing," Taylor said.

They simply wished he had handled business differently.

"I feel like a weight just lifted off my shoulders, just to know there's something," Taylor said.

The emotional and financial stress of the situation also meant the couple never took their honeymoon. This year, they finally took that trip and were able to go through all the videos while traveling.

"The work you guys have done is just amazing!" Taylor said.

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This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.