Hear from one of Let ABC15 Know's top BBB volunteers on what drives him

PHOENIX — In honor of National Volunteer Week, investigator Christel Bell from the Let ABC15 Know team sat down with one of the Better Business Bureau volunteers, Andrew.

He discusses why he likes volunteering with Let ABC15 Know and what it's like trying to help resolve consumer complaints.

He also shares some tips for viewers dealing with consumer problems.

Watch the full video in the player above.

If you have an issue that you think our Let ABC15 Know volunteer team could help you out with, email Consumer@abc15.com.